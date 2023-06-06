A broken castle? Bayern Munich’s summer transfer plans are potentially disheveled

Bayern Munich faces a crucial summer transfer window in the next couple of months before the 2023/24 season gets under way. The past season was well below par despite securing their 11th straight Bundesliga title, which was largely aided by Borussia Dortmund’s own shortcomings all season, especially with failing to beat Mainz on the final match day of the season.

Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic were fired on the last day of the season and there have been some moving parts in the club’s front office an board. Jan-Christian Dreesen has been brought in to replace Kahn as CEO and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has made a return to the club’s supervisory role. There is still no new sporting director to replace Brazzo, but Rummenigge recently said that it will be himself, Uli Hoeness, Thomas Tuchel, and Dreesen that will discuss all things regarding transfers this summer — both inbound and outbound.

West Ham United’s Declan Rice, Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro, Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, and Juventus’ Federico Chiesa have all been linked with a potential move to Bayern this summer. Rice, in particular, as well as Guerreiro, seem to be the hottest prospects. On the other end, both Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard look set to be leaving the club this summer.

Needless to say, this is a big window for Bayern in the wake of a lackluster season that brought about both managerial and front office changes that likely weren’t anticipated to come at the beginning of the campaign.

There could be an element of slight disorganization, though, that’s affecting the transfer business Bayern wants to do during the summer window. Per information from Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, there’s a feeling that progress with incoming transfers is stalling a bit because the roles really aren’t clearly defined right now amongst the front office and board. Currently, advanced talks are not yet in place with any of the potential signings as a result of the haphazard roles with Kahn and Brazzo now gone.

Of course, these are only concerns at this point, but Bayern does face a race against the clock to get the majority of their business done as preseason preparations are slated to begin at the beginning of July after the international break later this month. Rummenigge has previously spoken about the necessity to re-establish a clear hierarchy at the club with defined roles, so for the club’s sake, hopefully his words come to fruition sooner rather than later.