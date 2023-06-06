With backline exodus possible, Bayern Munich could use Konrad Laimer at right-back

It is no secret that RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer is close to joining Bayern Munich on a free transfer.

However, some things have changed between the time that the news first broke that Laimer would be making the jump to Bavaria and now.

The club’s midfield is currently in a state of flux due to a potential position change for Joshua Kimmich and a hard-charging pursuit of a defensive midfielder (West Ham’s Declan Rice is the target of the moment). In addition, Marcel Sabitzer’s return from a loan at Manchester United could be short-lived and both Leon Goretzka and Ryan Gravenberch could be exploring transfers.

Meanwhile, the team’s defense is equally in chaos with Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez both linked to moving on and Noussair Mazraoui unhappy with his role. Knowing all of that, kicker journalist Georg Holzner is reporting something we had heard before — Laimer could be an option at right-back:

Konrad Laimer, mainly signed for the midfield, is also considered by the club as an alternative for the right back position.

Whether or not Thomas Tuchel ever has to use Laimer at right-back remains to be seen, but having that kind of versatility will be nice, especially knowing that so much could change in the coming weeks.