Bayern Munich wants Dayot Upamecano to cut out errors

It was a disaster in Manchester. For Bayern Munich, who got thrashed 3-0, for Yann Sommer, who made multiple good saves in an ultimately futile effort, for the traveling fans, who came all this way to see such a sad and pathetic performance.

But most of all, it was a disaster for Dayot Upamecano. The defender made so many horrible errors that day and was one of the primary culprits for the loss in the public’s eye. He’d enjoyed a fair season up to that point, but that mattered little now.

Such mistakes may have landed him in hot water at the club. A report from Georg Holzner, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, stated that “Dayot Upamecano’s potential is appreciated internally at the club” but that he needs to “reduce his lapses of concentration significantly.” If he cannot develop past making these mistakes, Bayern might need to reevaluate the Frenchman.

Of course, the club is hardly trying to force Upamecano out. He has been ever present in Bayern’s defense ever since he arrived and, as the report states, has a contract until 2026. He will line up for Bayern next season. And hopefully bring that consistency that Bayern so desperately craves.