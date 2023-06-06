 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry’s injury situation made clear

The German international was not called up to the national team’s latest squad due to a previously unspecified issue.

1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

German national team manager Hansi Flick recently announced the squad for Germany’s upcoming international fixtures, and a notable omission was winger-turned-makeshift-striker Serge Gnabry, who found himself in a shaky but ultimate productive vein of form for Bayern Munich in the last few weeks of the club season.

However, a recent report from Sport Bild (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), has revealed that Gnabry had an irritation in his metatarsus but had elected to play through it for a few weeks as Bayern had no real striker solution with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting out due to injury issues too.

This combined with Gnabry’s recent slimming down and uptick in performances shows a clear desire from the player to want to impress manager Thomas Tuchel and turn his fortunes around at Bayern Munich, and must be commended as he could just as easily continue his previous vein of form and collect his paycheck. We wish him a speedy recovery.

