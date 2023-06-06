Report: Bayern Munich has no worries about the status of Alphonso Davies

The last week has been a little nerve-racking for some Bayern Munich fans.

When the story broke that the agent for Alphonso Davies was pushing off contract talks for a year, some fans feared the worst. The situation was compounded by recent transfer rumors stating that both Real Madrid and Manchester City were going to make a strong play for the Canadian star.

According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), though, Bayern Munich is not fretting the situation at all:

At the club and in the team, there are no doubts that Alphonso Davies will stay, despite Real Madrid’s interest. Davies’ priority remains Bayern. He feels comfortable in Munich and a contract extension this year remains a possibility despite his agent’s statements.

It had been rumored that Bayern Munich was targeting this summer to get a new deal with Davies, but with his contract ending in 2025, there is not necessarily a rush until the Rückrunde of next season.