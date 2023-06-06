 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Former Bayern Munich player set to be arrested-if he returns to Brazil

You can take the player out of FC Hollywood but you can’t take the FC Hollywood out of a player.

By Frank Mo
Seattle Sounders FC v Los Angeles Galaxy Photo by Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Do you remember Douglas Costa?

He arrived at Bayern Munich in 2014, seemed good at first, started losing his hairline, wasn’t actually good, Juventus were sucked into buying him in 2018, his hairline and footballing ability kept getting worse, then Bayern were suckered into loaning him back in 2020. Yeah, in probably the 15th most exciting story in a dramatic week in Bavaria, Costa has been sentenced to be arrested.

That’s at least what a court in Porto Alegre, Brazil ordered, as Sport Bild reports. After failing to pay a series of outstanding debts, the court had little choice but to come to this decision. Further details have been kept a secret by the police.

However, Douglas Costa currently lives in America, employed by LA Galaxy in the MLS, so Brazil, with no jurisdiction, cannot arrest him while he remains in the United States. Then again, if Costa were to ever return to Brazil, there would be a warrant to arrest the former Bayern player.

Costa’s lawyer Sergio Quieroz says that Costa “is trying to reverse the decision of the court” and manager Junior Mendoza remained mum about the situation. Costa himself hasn’t personally spoken to the media about the situation.

