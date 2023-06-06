BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Attacking Player — VOTE HERE!

It’s that time again!

Bayern Munich’s season is over and now we are left to debate what went right, what went wrong, and how everyone ended up in this place.

The BFW Postseason Breakdown will cover many of the controversial topics and talking points that emerged via the categories we will present for you to vote on.

Let’s not waste any more time and you can get down to it...

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Best Attacking Player

Bayern Munich had several attackers have solid seasons, but who was the best? Let’s take a look at what the BFW staff thought...then you can give us yours in the poll!

Chuck: Bayern Munich scored the most goals in the Bundesliga and had a ridiculously talented group on paper. It did not always look great on the pitch together, however. Jamal Musiala was great early, struggled in the second half, but then scored the biggest goal of the season. Serge Gnabry was the leading scorer and Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller were each very solid for long stretches. Meanwhile, Kingsley Coman was utterly disruptive. Who was best? For me, I’ll go with Musiala despite his lackluster Rückrunde. Selection: Jamal Musiala.

RIPLT: Many players have stepped up in the first season without Robert Lewandowski, and it’s great that the scoring load has been distributed to all players. The one that stands out for me, however, is Kingsley Coman. I’m still in awe of how Coman has transformed over the years from the fragile player with no end-product to one of Europe’s best wingers around. I thought that his Champions League winning goal in 2020 changed him for the better, and I stand by that. Coman was just consistent throughout the season and is simply the best winger that we have. Selection: Kingsley Coman.

RLD: Hard to make the choice this year as the offense never really seemed to find itself. Gnabry led the team in scoring, Choupo Moting worked his tail off and provided the attacking plan the focus it needed when he was healthy. Had it not been for his badly timed health problems, Choupo would have been my pick. Coman is remarkably hard working and I simply love his attitude. But all things being said I have to go with the young guy this year, Jamal Musiala. The Moose started off strong and may have faded down the stretch, but his lovely goal to bank our 11th straight title was a redemption story that could have been written in Hollywood. He’s always fun to watch and I look forward to seeing him grow even more. Selection: Jamal Musiala.

Ineednoname: Since the question is “best” attacking player and not “most important” I’m gonna have to give it to Jamal Musiala. Disappointing Rückrunde aside, the kid showed that he has all the talent in the world and is well on his way to becoming an FC Bayern legend. He can score, he can assist, and he can win us titles. Easy choice. Selection: Jamal Musiala.

Logan: Trying not to overthink this one, I went simply with the player with the most goals: Serge Gnabry. I will also admit that there is some recency bias in this pick — as Serge had a great run down the stretch after a long stretch in the middle season where he went without a goal or assist. While we could have used more efficiency throughout the season in all competitions, his serge (pun intended) was enough to help Bayern retain the Meisterschale. Selection: Serge Gnabry