Report: Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter Milan among teams lining up to battle for Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard

Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard has become quite the popular figure on the transfer market per kicker journalist Georg Holzner.

In a tweet from @iMiaSanMia that captured Holzner’s report, Manchester City has joined Liverpool FC, Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan in pursuing the Frenchman:

According to Benjamin Pavard’s entourage, Manchester City have joined the list of clubs interested in the Frenchman. Liverpool, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter have also enquired about Pavard. His main desire is to play center-back at his new club.

It is not just those teams listed above, however, who are reportedly in on Pavard. FC Barcelona, AC Milan, and Chelsea FC have also been linked Pavard in various reports during recent months.

With his heart set on playing center-back, Pavard is going to have to weigh his options. Many of these aforementioned clubs could seek to use him a right-back or even as a swing-type player.

One thing is clear, however, Bayern Munich is going to need some defensive help if too many of its current crop of defenders move on this summer. Joao Cancelo is returning to Manchester City after his loan with Bayern Munich, Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard have both been linked to transfers away from Bavaria, and Noussair Mazraoui is reportedly unhappy.

Meanwhile, the agent for Alphonso Davies has delayed contract talks “until next year.” All of that could lead the club to be shorthanded on the backline next season and Laimer could now become an option at right-back to help with depth.