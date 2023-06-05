Report: Noussair Mazraoui unhappy with role at Bayern Munich, could seek transfer this summer

Are there any defenders who want to stay at Bayern Munich after this summer?

With Joao Cancelo ending his loan and heading back to Manchester City, plus Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez reportedly ready to bolt Bavaria, it has become slim pickings on the backline.

Now, we might be able to add Noussair Mazraoui to the list of players who want to exit the club. According to kicker journalist Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Mazraoui is unhappy with how he was used by Thomas Tuchel:

Noussair Mazraoui is unhappy with his situation at Bayern. The Moroccan feels that, under Thomas Tuchel, he’s only being used in case of need/injuries. Mazraoui is considering the idea of leaving the club, despite a contract until 2026.

There is no way that Bayern Munich will let all of these players leave, but it is a concerning trend if all of these desired departures are true. Mazraoui figures to play a key role in the squad next season — especially if Pavard leaves. However, he was rumored to already be on edge about his status within the squad and might not have the patience to sit out any more.