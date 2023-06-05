 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works S5E48: Should Bayern Munich spend €100m on Declan Rice? + Looming problems in squad planning

Chuck and INNN discuss some major transfer rumors of the past week.

By Ineednoname
Having won the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich turn their attentions to the transfer window. The major topic of the week is Declan Rice, who is at the top of the list of the club’s options for defensive midfield. In addition, the fallout from the sacking of Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic continues with serious confusion in squad planning and reports that Bayern’s backline could be set for a shakeup.

In this episode, INNN and Chuck talk about the following:

  • WHO could be the striker Bayern Munich signs this season? A summary of realistic options.
  • The pros and cons of Dusan Vlahovic.
  • What if Bayern Munich can’t secure one of its top transfer targets?
  • The big one: Would Declan Rice even consider a move to Bayern? What’s in it for him?
  • Debating the merits of bringing in Declan Rice — the impact on Leon Goretzka/Konrad Laimer/Ryan Gravenberch, could Kimmich do his job, his potential role in the system, and alternatives.
  • Has losing Brazzo thrown a wrench in Bayern’s long term squad planning?
  • WHY is the board trying to sign Raphael Guerreiro?
  • What happens if Bayern Munich loses both Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard?
  • If you had to sell only one, who would it be?

