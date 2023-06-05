Lothar Matthäus talks about Bayern Munich’s transfer plans

Bayern Munich have had a very publicised chase of West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Juventus’ Dušan Vlahović, one which attracted the interest of Abendzeitung, who interviewed Lothar Matthäus and asked him questions about Bayern’s summer plans.

Specifically Koch asked his opinion of Vlahović.

“I brought him into play a bit at Bayern myself, so you already know what I think of him. He’s a bit cheaper to get than other strikers that have already been discussed at Bayern... at [Juventus] it just wasn’t right, there was also a lot of unrest in association with the point deduction,” Matthäus said.

Matthäus would continue on the topic.

“I think Vlahovic would fit in well with Bayern — in terms of stature, the quality he undoubtedly brings with him, even if it hasn’t worked out that way lately. He’s a center forward who knows where the goal is. He would definitely be someone to think about,” said Matthäus.

It’s rare to see Matthäus complimentary of Bayern Munich’s transfers, as he has a reputation for criticising the team’s business and managerial decisions.