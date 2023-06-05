Report: Bayern Munich to take their time about squad planning

Although it seems Bayern Munich may be moving fast in the transfer window with the recent reports on transfers involving Raphaël Guerreiro, Declan Rice, Randal Kolo Muani and Dušan Vlahović, Frank Linkesch of magazine kicker reports that the decisions makers for squad planning are still in the ‘exploratory’ phase, taking their time about decisions (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia).

The new decision makers, most notably Uli Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rumenigge, have been known for their patient manner of completing transfers and contract extensions in their previous stints as part of Bayern Munich’s advisory board. The advisory board feels the two months before training camp are more than enough to get deals over the line rather than trying to beat their competition to the punch on their transfer targets.

According to club circles, the decision makers are still in 'exploratory phase' and want to take the necessary time to make decisions regarding the squad. With the whole of June, while the team is still on vacation, as well as July, there's enough time [@FrankLinkesch, @kicker] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 4, 2023

Most of us will undoubtedly believe that this is a horrible decision as Bayern have been notorious for losing players due to their reluctance to move quickly on deals. Anyone remember David Alaba? Erling Haaland? Rodri? Let’s hope our patience is rewarded rather than punished.