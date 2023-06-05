Leroy Sané not ready to leave Bayern Munich

If you turn over a leaf in Bavaria these days, there is a transfer rumor waiting to emerge.

When it comes to Bayern Munich star Leroy Sané, however, the attacker is feeling just fine at the club. According to Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Sané has no interest in adding his name to the list of players who are weighing their options this summer:

There are no plans for Leroy Sané to leave Bayern. The player sees himself at the club next season. He feels comfortable in the team, gets along very well with Thomas Tuchel and still has an important supporter on the board in Uli Hoeneß.

Upon his hiring, Tuchel sought out to bond with Sané and build a relationship with the winger. While that communication did not guarantee playing time as the season went on, it was clear that the manager had a lot of respect for the German.

With the uncertain status of so many players, it is refreshing to know that some of the squad is settled in and happy where they are.