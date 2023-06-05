Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Bayern Munich board will “discuss things” regarding sporting director vacancy

Bayern Munich clinching their eleventh straight Bundesliga title after what’s largely been a lackluster season brought about some changes to the club’s hierarchy. Both Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic were fired on the same day Bayern lifted the Meisterschale in Koln and now Jan-Christian Dreesen is the club’s CEO and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has returned to the club’s supervisory board.

Both Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have backed Thomas Tuchel for long-term success at Bayern despite not having the greatest record ever since he replaced Julian Nagelsmann midway through March. Still, though, Bayern does not have a sporting director heading into what will likely prove to be an absolutely crucial summer transfer window where Tuchel has emphasized the necessity to sign a top class striker and a defensive midfielder.

Speaking on the sporting director’s vacancy, Rummenigge said that, for the time being, himself, Hoeness, Tuchel, and Dreesen will have the discussions regarding transfers. “We currently have a vacancy in the sporting director role. As long as the vacancy is open, Uli, I, Thomas Tuchel and Jan-Christian Dreesen will discuss things. We will get involved a bit until the vacancy is resolved, then we will withdraw again,” he told Sport1 (via @iMiaSanMia).

There have been a handful of names linked with Bayern’s new sporting director job, including Eintracht Frankfurt’s Markus Krosche, RB Leipzig’s Max Eberl, and even Michael Reschke, but nothing concrete has been determined yet. Reschke was a former technical director at Bayern, but he’s not a “hot topic” to make a return, as per Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg.

Despite there being a vacancy in the sporting director’s role, Rummenigge isn’t too worried about the current squad and is remaining relaxed heading into the summer window. “I’m not worried. Generally speaking, the team is good,” he said.

Rummenigge also reflected on the part Hoeness played in getting him to come back to join Bayern’s supervisory board, just about two years after Kahn had replaced him as the club’s CEO. Both Hoeness and Rummenigge were instrumental for so long for building Bayern’s continued successes and the pair of former players work incredibly well with one another. For Rummenigge, it was an offer he couldn’t say ‘no’ to. “When Uli Hoeneß’ faithful dog eyes look at you, it’s difficult to say no,” he said, as per Sport1’s Kerry Hau.