Daily Schmankerl: Nothing final between Bayern Munich and Declan Rice, but Lucas Hernandez might be getting close with PSG; Should Bayern bring back Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara; Chelsea open to selling Kai Havertz, will Real Madrid act?; and MORE!

Despite reports to the contrary that broke over the weekend, Fabrizio Romano says that Bayern Munich is “interested” in West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice, but “nothing is done or close yet.”

The Marca report from José Félix Díaz seemed to indicate that things were much further along than they really might have been, as Díaz said that the Bavarians were “on the verge” of a deal.

Romano, however, did not agree:

No breakthrough in the negotiations for Declan Rice at this stage. Nothing has changed with Bayern, Arsenal or any other club. ✨ #WHUFC



Arsenal will bid after the final, Bayern are interested but nothing is done or close yet. https://t.co/iuFb1VpxmH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg checked in with his own update as well:

Update #Rice (Due to many inquiries): There are still no agreements and there’s no offer yet. Bayern bosses preparing the next steps instead.



➡️ Bosses want to fulfill Tuchel‘s wish

➡️ First of all the new board has to decide what Bayern is willing to offer in the first round… pic.twitter.com/eVTQKDNh3O — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 4, 2023

It would be a massive haul to get Rice (even if it is not unanimous that he is absolutely essential for next season to be a success) as it would represent the first time that Bayern Munich has convinced a good, impactful, English player already in his prime to change over from the Premier League.

If you are dejected about the Declan Rice news, maybe this will cheer you up. The same journalist (Marca’s José Félix Díaz) says a deal between Bayern Munich’s Lucas Hernandez and Pairs Saint-Germain is almost done:

Lucas Hernández is close to leaving Bayern for PSG [@jfelixdiaz] pic.twitter.com/O36eCtLFw0 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 4, 2023

Do you think he is right or wrong on this one?

We saw the rumors that Real Madrid had strong interest in Germany international Kai Havertz and now Fabrizio Romano says that Chelsea FC will consider selling the 23-year-old:

Real Madrid want Kai Havertz, he’s a top target for Carlo Ancelotti but there’s still no direct contact between the clubs. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Chelsea are open to selling Havertz but they want important money. Talks are expected to take place soon. pic.twitter.com/6FiEs4VaV2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023

Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg added this context:

News #Havertz: Yes, there’s an interest from Real Madrid and there is contact but understand that nothing is advanced at this stage. ➡️ #CFC is very open to let him go in summer because it’s possible that he won’t extend beyond 2025 ➡️ Been told his price valuation is around €50-60m + bonus payments ➡️ #RealMadrid wanted him before he joined Chelsea.

What a long, strange trip it’s been.

Bayern Munich somehow won its 11th consecutive Bundesliga championship as Borussia Dortmund suffered through a massive collapse — and somehow that was one of the least crazy stories of the week.

Admittedly, Bayern Munich fans have had a lot to process with everything, so what better way to do it than with the Weekend Warm-up Podcast and at Bavarian Football Works.

Let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Some thoughts on the title win and the massive fallout that saw CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić get sacked.

Who might be coming in: Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović and West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

Who might be headed out: Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, and Alphonso Davies.

Who is likely coming back (at least for a little while): Marcel Sabitzer.

Why this might be the summer that Bayern Munich “goes big.”

As you can see, there is a lot to cover.

According to at least one report, Bayern Munich has determined that it would be open to selling Ryan Gravenberch this summer:

Bayern Munich are ready to sell midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, amid talk that Liverpool could make a bid for the Dutchman. And according to reports this weekend, Gravenberch could well be on his way out, pending a meeting with Thomas Tuchel. According to a report from Soccernews.nl, Gravenberch’s days with Munich are looking increasingly numbered. It’s suggested that Gravenberch is looking for some reassurances from Tuchel over his role in the team next season. If those assurances aren’t granted, then the report claims that a move away is ‘almost inevitable’ for the Dutch star. Lauded by Fabrizio Romano as a ‘perfect‘ signing for Liverpool, Gravenberch actually only cost Bayern around £16m when he signed last summer.

As stated above, Liverpool FC remains the leader in the clubhouse for Gravenberch should Bayern Munich sell him.

The rumors linking Sadio Mané to Newcastle United are starting to prop up again:

According to reports in Germany, Bayern Munich are hoping to offload Sadio Mane to Newcastle this summer. Mane left Liverpool to join Bayern Munich last summer but the move has not worked out for him in Germany. According to German broadcaster Sport1’s Die Bayern Woche show (via Inside Futbol), the club are hoping to convince the player to move on. They are also hoping that Newcastle United who qualified for Champions League football after a remarkable season will make an offer for him.

Karim Benzema made the decision to leave Real Madrid:

BREAKING: Karim Benzema LEAVES Real Madrid. Official statement confirms club and player decision. #Benzema pic.twitter.com/633WRATTYP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2023

The club issued an official statement as well:

Now, though, Real Madrid might be ready to step up their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane per 90Min.com:

Real Madrid are prepared to step up their pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane after confirming the departure of Karim Benzema, 90min understands. Benzema had been expected to announce his exit from Real on Saturday during a press conference but kept his cards close to his chest and was later understood to have decided to stay in Madrid for at least another season. However, the Frenchman returned to his original decision and Real confirmed on Sunday the veteran striker would depart this summer after 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu. As 90min reported earlier this month, Kane has been identified as Carlo Ancelotti’s preferred replacement for the departing Frenchman and sources have confirmed plans are being put in place to try to lure Kane over to Madrid.

Related Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane not interested in Bayern Munich transfer

It looks like former Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is going to be leaving Liverpool FC this summer:

Thiago Alcantara is ‘unlikely to be offered’ a new contract at Anfield. The former Barcelona and Bayern midfielder has just one year remaining on his current deal at the club but has been hampered by a number of different injuries of the past few seasons.

Hmmm...injury-prone and aging...would you take him back at Bayern Munich on a club-friendly deal? The Bavarians did win a Champions League with a central midfield tandem of Leon Goretzka and Thiago, while Joshua Kimmich played right-back...

Not saying I’d do it if he wanted a massive contract (especially with Konrad Laimer coming in), but I wonder if the club would kick the idea around. Thiago, Kimmich, Goretzka, and Laimer would give the club four, versatile midfield options...and also give Thomas Tuchel a chance to give each player a decent amount of rest.

It’s not the worst idea in the world...