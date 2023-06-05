BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Valuable Player — VOTE HERE!

It’s that time again!

Bayern Munich’s season is over and now we are left to debate what went right, what went wrong, and how everyone ended up in this place.

The BFW Postseason Breakdown will cover many of the controversial topics and talking points that emerged via the categories we will present for you to vote on.

Let’s not waste any more time and you can get down to it...

BFW Postseason Breakdown: Bayern Munich’s Most Valuable Player

In a season that was full of drama, there were many highs and many lows, but there were several players who were a constant.

Let’s take a look at where some of the BFW staffers came out on Bayern Munich’s MVP...then you can give us your vote!

Chuck: I sometimes struggle with weighing the difference between most valuable player and someone who might be the most outstanding player. I settled in on Joshua Kimmich, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Müller, and Matthijs de Ligt as a few of the players who would fit into that sort of mold. In the end, though, I selected De Ligt even though I felt as if Kimmich might have been more outstanding (though not as valuable) and Müller might have been more valuable (but maybe not as outstanding). In my mind, Coman just fell a little short in both categories. De Ligt presented me with the “Goldilocks” solution (and not because of his towhead). He was “just right” in this scenario. Selection: Matthijs de Ligt.

RIPLT: There’s really only one answer to who can be Bayern’s MVP: Matthijs de Ligt. Frankly, because he is just a solid defender and a decent attacker as well, the versatility is unmatched. In all seriousness, MDL has made sure that Bayern did just enough to take home the Bundesliga title. My favorite moment of his is without a shadow of a doubt the last ditch clearance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Absolute swansong from former sporting director Brazzo. Selection: Matthijs de Ligt.

Ineednoname: The “most valuable” player shouldn’t necessarily be the best, so I’m going to say Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. He may not be a Robert Lewandowski, but Bayern Munich looked lost without his presence on the pitch. you could argue that if Choupo had been fit for the key parts of the Rückrunde, Bayern may have survived the games versus Manchester City and wrapped up the title much sooner than the 89th minute on matchday 34. Of course, Choupo isn’t exactly world-class, which is why we have a scramble to find a new striker for next season. Selection: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Samrin: I could easily say Thomas Müller, without him, Bayern had a tough time in games following the World Cup. I could also say Jamal Musiala, who had an outstanding first half of the season and scored the goal to win the Bundesliga. I want to really say Choupo-Moting because, without him, the team fell apart and almost went trophyless. However, I am going to go with unsung hero, Kingsley Coman. When Coman has a bad day, the team suffers. When he plays well, the team tends to play well. He really is a team player who quietly does his work and produces when it matters most, such as a Champions League tie against his old club or, an early goal in the final Bundesliga match-day that puts the other contender under so much pressure, that they end up fumbling. Selection: Kingsley Coman.

RLD: It is pretty slim pickings this year for this award. Joshua Kimmich logged a ton of minutes and was relentless in trying to trying to bring success to the team, but by his standards did not have a banner year. For me, the MVP has to be newcomer Matthjis de Ligt. He is remarkably mature, confident and has picked up what the coaches are preaching very quickly. A great year that deserves our kudos. Selection: Matthjis de Ligt.

Logan: In a strange season that probably should have ended trophy-less, nobody on Bayern really stood out to me. De Ligt was high on my list, Müller is always valuable whether on the field or on the bench. However, I ended up going with Bambi himself, Jamal Musiala. He had more goals and assists combined than anyone else and was the only one to hit double digits in both. Not only did he score goals, he was also created the opportunities for his teammates. Had he had a more consistent season, I think Bayern could have gone further in the Champions League and the Pokal. Selection: Jamal Musiala.

Now, it’s your turn! Tell us who gets your vote in the poll and in the comments!