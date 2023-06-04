 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Transfer Update: Bayern Munich may look to revamp defense

Is it possibly a way to fund transfers elsewhere?

FC Schalke 04 v Bayern Munchen - German Bundesliga Photo by Marcel ter Bals/Orange Pictures

Bayern Munich’s stacked defense is looking very thin all of a sudden, as João Cancelo has departed after his loan ended, and both Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernández are set to leave the club. This would mean the club loses two world class centre-backs as well as one of the best full backs in the world in the same window, which requires some major revamps.

According to Frank Linkesch of kicker magazine (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern are on track to cover for their losses, at least in number. Bayern have been working on advancing talks with Raphaël Guerreiro, who can play both at left back and in midfield, and will look to sell both Pavard and Hernández, but only for the right price.

Guerreiro’s acquisition on a free would be a massive coup for Bayern, as it would give Bayern a world class player while still leaving funds free from Pavard and Hernández’s sales to be used elsewhere (wink wink Declan Rice, Randal Kolo Muani, Dušan Vlahović wink wink).

