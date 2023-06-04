 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is headed to Paris Saint-Germain

By R.I.P. London Teams
Bayer Leverkusen - Bayern Munich Photo by Marius Becker/picture alliance via Getty Images

After being dismissed from his post at Bayern Munich, Julian Nagelsmann is still looking for a job, and he might have just found one in France as he could become the next Paris Saint-Germain coach.

According to L’Equipe (as captured by Twitter account Get French Football News at @GFFN), the 35-year-old tactician is in advanced talks to become the heir to Christophe Galtier, and Nagelsmann could be joined by Arsenal FC and France legend Thierry Henry as assistant coach.

This is one big, big, BIG move in the footballing world because you’ve got one of football’s youngest coaches (a good one at that) linking up with one of the game’s legends (Ireland fans, where you at?). An unlikely coaching tandem might be in the works, and this is bound to take everyone by surprise if it happens; more updates will come from this.

In the meantime, say hello to Lucas Hernandez for us Jules.

