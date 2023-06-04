Juventus winger Federico Chiesa on the radar of Bayern Munich and Liverpool FC

Bayern Munich have been flirting with Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic for some time now and although nothing’s been concrete yet, they could be plucking another Bianconeri player in former AC Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa.

According to Italian news outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia_en), coaches Thomas Tuchel and Jürgen Klopp are fans of the Euro 2021 winner, and the player is a candidate for sale because of Juventus failing to qualify for the Champions League due to their point deductions.

BFW Analysis

I have been a huge fan of Chiesa for a long time now (Bayern have also looked at him before) and that Euros win with Italy further cemented my affinity for Federico (no, not you Bernardeschi). If Bayern manage to rescue both Vlahovic and Chiesa from dreaded Italian football and unload a couple players, then I will consider this transfer window as a win.