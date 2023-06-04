After Brazzo’s departure, Ryan Gravenberch’s status at Bayern Munich is uncertain

There was always going to be some roster fallout after CEO Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić were sacked.

However, some reports are detailing just how aligned some players were to the former regime. One of them, is midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who transferred to the club last summer from Ajax.

Now, though, Gravenberch’s future is considered to be “uncertain” and he could be moving on amid interest from England per Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

The future of Ryan Gravenberch, considered a Salihamidžić player, is uncertain. Thomas Tuchel has to show the player a clear plan and perspective, otherwise a move to England would be a possibility, with Liverpool interested.

Manchester United and Manchester City are also reportedly interested in Gravenberch, but the youngster’s future is likely going to be determined by a few different moves. Joshua Kimmich is expected to move into the No. 8 role, which would see him compete directly with Gravenberch, while RB Leipzig’s Konrad Laimer is expected to be join the club in the coming weeks. Laimer is also a No. 8.

While Leon Goretzka’s situation is complicated and could actually see him leave Bayern Munich, the club is also reportedly nearing negotiations with West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice. If Rice arrives, that would definitely push Kimmich to the No. 8 and roster chaos will ensue.