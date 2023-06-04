Report: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting staying at Bayern Munich even if a new striker arrives

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting will be staying at Bayern Munich for next season and is not threatening to leave despite reports indicating that the club is undergoing a search for another striker:

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is definitely staying. He’s just signed a top contract, is very important for the dressing room and Tuchel knows what he has in him. Choupo accepts a backup role if a top striker joins the club.

Choupo-Moting is a productive back-up, a good presence in the locker room, and accepts his role. All of those traits make him a very valuable player to the Bavarians.

Realistically, though, it would be very hard for Choupo-Moting to move anywhere at this stage as well because of his salary. If reports are true, Choupo-Moting will bank €10 million for next season, which would be a steep price to pay for any club on a 34-year-old with lingering knee and back issues.