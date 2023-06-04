Hasan Salihamidzic to get 6-8 million euro severance from Bayern Munich

The timing of Bayern Munich’s decision to sack both Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic came with just as much surprise and drama as the final day of the Bundesliga season. With Borussia Dortmund failing to beat FSV Mainz and Jamal Musiala’s late game-winner at FC Koln, Bayern clinched their eleventh straight Bundesliga title.

Just as quickly as they had secured yet another Meisterschale, it had come out that the club had internally decided to sack both Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn. Brazzo was present at the RheinEnergie Stadion to witness the drama that unfolded and celebrate with the team, but Kahn had taken to social media to congratulate the team and also say that he was “forbidden” to attend the match.

After the fact, both Thomas Muller and Joshua Kimmich had shared the sentiment that the club could have waited at least a few days after the final match day of the season to announce their decision. Of course, had Bayern lost out on the title to Dortmund, the optics around this situation might’ve been viewed far differently by the players and fans alike, but the facts remain; both Brazzo and Kahn have lost their jobs with the club.

Much like Julian Nagelsmann after his dismissal back in March, Salihamidzic was still technically under contract with Bayern until 2026. Per information from Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, the ex-Bayern sporting director will receive a compensation fee from Bayern of around 6-8 million euros as a part of his severance package. Both Nagelsmann and Kahn will also get compensation fees.

Jan-Christian Dreesen has already been named as the club’s new CEO, but there is still no new sporting director. Max Eberl’s name had been mentioned in the immediate aftermath of the Kahn and Brazzo decisions being announced, but RedBull CEO of corporate projects Oliver Mintzlaff all but shut those suggestions down by saying Eberl has a contract with RB Leipzig and is more than happy with his role there. Uli Hoeness is a big fan of Eberl, but it would take a lot for Bayern to get him out of Leipzig.