Sadio Mané might not want to leave Bayern Munich...no matter what

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mané might not want to leave the club, despite interest from Newcastle United and Al-Hilal.

In fact, the former Liverpool FC star seems to want to stay in Bavaria no matter to prove that he still has all of the traits that made him a star under Jürgen Klopp:

As of now, Sadio Mané is unwilling to listen to offers from other clubs this summer. The Senegalese wants to stay at Bayern and prove that he isn’t a flop - that was conveyed by the player and his agents.

Regardless of what Mané wants, he might want to explore playing elsewhere. Thomas Tuchel seems set on playing a 4-2-3-1, which will put him in competition with Leroy Sané, Kingsley Coman, and Serge Gnabry for playing time — and all three were better than the Senegal international this season.

Originally acquired by Bayern Munich to help offset the impending loss of Robert Lewandowski, Mané never asserted himself in the role and struggled to get on the same page with his teammates. Perhaps another year in Bavaria will serve him well, but there is also the chance he struggles to get consistent playing time as well.