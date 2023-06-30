Report: Bayern Munich “frustrated” with Alphonso Davies, agent

This has been a weird period for relations between Bayern Munich and star left-back Alphonso Davies.

First, we saw the agent for Davies (Nick Huoseh) admit that he had already spoken to some others clubs (Real Madrid was rumored to be one of them). We even heard that David Alaba could be pushing for Davies to make the move to Spain, as well. Davies was also on a podcast where he referred to himself as “stuck” at left-back instead of playing left-wing.

We did see Davies muse on the idea of sticking with Bayern Munich for the rest of his career, but that seems like it could be somewhat in doubt. According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, the Canadian and his agent now delaying talks with Bayern Munich in hopes of a bid from Real Madrid coming in:

Bayern bosses are frustrated with Alphonso Davies’ situation as he was close to extending his contract before Salihamidžić was dismissed. Davies and his agent are now playing for time and waiting to see whether Real Madrid submits a bid. Bayern want to extend.

As was previously speculated on, Davies felt a connection to former Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, which is one of the primary reasons things have stalled between the 22-year-old and the Bavarians.

Surely, this could all be posturing by his agent, but Bayern Munich will quickly need to start to assess if it might need to start planning to add another left-back into the mix in either the near or distant future.

For now, Raphael Guerreiro could fill the role should Davies make a stunning move this summer.