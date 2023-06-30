Report: Noussair Mazraoui might also want out of Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s backline is expected to get solidified once the signing of Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae is formalized, but there will be some departures that could complicate matters.

Joao Cancelo is formally headed back to Manchester City, while French defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard are both definitely leaving the club.

Meanwhile, Alphonso Davies and his agent are toying with the idea of a move to Real Madrid.

That is a lot to lose in one summer...and it could be getting worse.

According to a report from Sky Italia journalist Gianluca DiMarzio (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the agent for Noussair Mazraoui offered him to Juventus on Thursday, signifying that the rumors regarding the outside-back’s unhappiness with his role at Bayern Munich are true:

Noussair Mazraoui’s agent Rafaela Pimenta offered the player to Juventus during a meeting with the Italian club yesterday. Juve are looking for a right-back, but would prefer someone with Serie A experience.

There have been persistent whispers that Mazraoui was not thrilled with his role under Tuchel, but so far, there has been no indication that either party really wants a move. Is this the first step in that happening?

Maybe, but Sport Bild is reporting that Bayern Munich won’t just let Mazraoui walk away....unless the club can sign Manchester City’s Kyle Walker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):