FC Barcelona not pursuing Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich...at the moment

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich found himself embroiled in a little bit of a controversy just a few weeks back after FC Barcelona manager Xavi made some comments about potentially being interested in the 28-year-old Germany international.

Naturally, Xavi’s statements (even if they were harmless) were not well-received by the Bayern Munich brass and even less so by the club’s rabid fanbase.

Now, though, FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has issued a public statement that he might have hoped would stomp out any ill-will from the situation.

In speaking with Spanish outlet Onze (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Laporta did his best to kill the discussion — or make it worse, depending on your perspective:

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Joshua Kimmich is ‘not being considered at the moment due to the economic situation’ of the club.

“At the moment?”

(News flash: Heather Graham is also not pursuing me at the moment — and most definitely not ever — but especially not at this moment)

Come on man...if Laporta was trying to kill the story, he probably was not successful.