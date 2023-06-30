Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 51 — Should Bayern Munich fans be excited for or guarded against Harry Kane move?; Can Federico Chiesa work at Bayern Munich?; Thomas Tuchel is ready to “do it live” with backline; & MORE!

Bayern Munich seems to have its hands in just about everything right now when it comes to the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians are expected to be contenders for multiple players on the market in what could prove to be a make or break transfer window for Thomas Tuchel — and the club itself.

Let’s get to it! This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

The breakdown on what is going on with Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich has been consistently linked to Federico Chiesa, but what would need to happen for a move to go through and be successful.

Thomas Tuchel at odds with bosses over need for defensive midfielder?

Bayern Munich bosses frustrated with Alphonso Davies?

Bayern Munich’s center-back corps appears to be set. Is it good enough to win a Champions League title?

An ode to cargo shorts. Yeah, I am declaring war on my wife’s awful take.

