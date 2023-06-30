Report; Bayern Munich firmly in hunt with PSG, Newcastle United, Liverpool for Juventus star Federico Chiesa

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport (as captured by ESPN), Bayern Munich is one of four clubs that has a legitimate chance to land Juventus winger Federico Chiesa:

Premier League sides Liverpool and Newcastle United are among the sides racing to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. There is also interest in the 25-year-old’s signature emerging from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich. Chiesa returned to action for the Bianconeri in January after a year on the sidelines following an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and found bright form towards the end of the Serie A campaign with two goals and two assists in the last five games. He was also on target in Italy’s 3-2 UEFA Nations League semifinal win over the Netherlands earlier this month. Juventus are open to moving him on, and are listening to offers, but it is said that it would take a proposal of at least €60 million for them to part ways with him. He has just two years remaining on his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

BFW Analysis

All things considered, €60 million for Chiesa would be a good deal. The 25-year-old is immensely skilled, productive, and should be ready to round fully back into form this season after coming back from an ACL tear last January.

Is he worth a look at that price? Absolutely.

Where would he play at Bayern Munich? That is is a tougher question.

Sadio Mané is rumored to be for sale, while the respective futures of Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané are also at least somewhat questionable. Gnabry has been linked to Arsenal FC, while Sané has not been connected to any clubs in particular.

If — and this might be a big if — Bayern Munich does start the process to unload one or two of its wingers, there is little doubt that the Bavarians would look toward Chiesa. However, there is no clear indication that Bayern Munich wants to take its roster in that direction at the moment.