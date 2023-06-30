There were roadblocks before at Bayern Munich in pursuit of Harry Kane

Harry Kane transferring from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich is still potentially on the cards to happen during this summer’s transfer window. The player himself has reportedly already agreed on personal terms, but Tottenham are remaining firm in their stance.

For now, it’s still open on whether or not Bayern will wind up getting Kane this summer, but the past couple of weeks have certainly been far more advanced than when links to the England skipper first emerged around last summer. Back then, it always felt like the striker was a real shot in the dark type of transfer target, even when it became clear that Robert Lewandowski was going to be leaving for FC Barcelona.

Per information from SportBild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschaffl (via @iMiaSanMia), there were reasons why the pursuit of the striker never got as advanced earlier. They report that former Bayern sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic never pursued the player’s management because he never got a green light from Bayern’s supervisory board, even after Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann and identified Kane as one of his desired transfer targets.

Now that both Brazzo and former CEO Oliver Kahn are no longer apart of the club’s front office, Tuchel has had more direct lines of communication to Uli Hoeness, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Jan-Christian Dreesen, and Herbert Hainer. In their transfer discussion meetings, Tuchel has been able to convince the club’s supervisory board that a striker of Kane’s caliber is a necessary investment for the squad this summer and they’ve become increasingly open to the idea of spending 100-million euros to make a transfer of that magnitude happen.

Before the alterations to Bayern’s front office and supervisory board at the end of the Bundesliga season, Kane was largely considered to be way out of the club’s price range, but that stance has changed since Tuchel has taken a more active and larger role in transfer discussions along with the board and current front office.