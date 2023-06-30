Weekend Warm-up: Bayern Munich cannot let its fanbase get Charlie Brown’d...again; Throwing it back to Eurythmics; CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is channeling Omar Little; and MORE!

In 2022, Bayern Munich was talking to Erling Haaland, denied it for months, and then when things leaked, fans got a little excited about the possibility of the big Norwegian playing the No. 9 in Bavaria.

Ultimately, it did not happen as Bayern Munich did not want to extend itself financially as far as Manchester City pledged to do. It was a brief tease for most (except those Haaland truthers who were there long before the Spring of 2022), but a tease nonetheless.

When Robert Lewandowski took his name off the marquee and moved to FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich tried to put a Sadio Mané-sized band-aid over the gaping hole at striker and it did not work.

The vacancy for a world class striker is still there just about a year later.

Now, Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is — allegedly — interested in a move to Bayern Munich. This would represent a transfer that could be a complete game changer for the Bavarians. Simply put, Bayern Munich cannot set itself up for a kick, only to pull the ball away at the last minute a la Lucy in Peanuts giving ol’ Charlie Brown the runaround for the millionth time.

After the failed Declan Rice courtship — which had much the fanbase in a complete and utter fervor — Bayern Munich cannot fail this time.

It just cannot.

Kane represents the best option — bar none — for a player to come in an be an impact player at striker minus Haaland and Lewandowski, who are not available.

Ultimately, Rice used Bayern Munich for leverage in his transfer dealings with Arsenal FC and some fans came away bewildered by the sudden change of heart from a player who was rumored to be interested in the Bavarians. Others, however, were skeptical that a player of that ilk (an Englishman in his prime) would leave the Premier League.

Now, almost everyone is drinking the Kane Kool-Aid (and rightfully so...silly season is the perfect time to leave your doubts behind), but Bayern Munich cannot get this far and fail.

As much as letting down fans would be awful, though, empowering other clubs to playing hardball might be worse. Desperation might lead clubs like Juventus (Dušan Vlahović), Eintracht Frankfurt (Randal Kolo Muani), Napoli (Victor Osimhen) to demand even more money.

Go big or go home Bayern Munich...what will it be?

Bavarian Podcast Works — Weekend Warm-up Podcast: Season 2, Episode 51

Bayern Munich seems to have its hands in just about everything right now when it comes to the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians are expected to be contenders for multiple players on the market in what could prove to be a make or break transfer window for Thomas Tuchel — and the club itself.

Let’s get to it! This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

The breakdown on what is going on with Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich has been consistently linked to Federico Chiesa, but what would need to happen for a move to go through and be successful.

Thomas Tuchel at odds with bosses over need for defensive midfielder?

Bayern Munich bosses frustrated with Alphonso Davies?

Bayern Munich’s center-back corps appears to be set. Is it good enough to win a Champions League title?

An ode to cargo shorts. Yeah, I am declaring war on my wife’s awful take.

Get on board or get out

One of the more awkward situations in all of sports is when a player wants to leave a team and a club holds steadfast that it will not let the player dictate when a move might happen.

At times, Bayern Munich has allowed that kind of mentality drive some of its decisions, but new CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen is not going to hold anyone hostage on the roster per Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern quickly stopped fighting for Lucas Hernández to stay after Salihamidžić, his biggest proponent, left the club. Firstly, the option of Kim Min-jae was available - secondly, Dreesen & co. made it clear from the start that players who want to leave won’t be kept. The club’s bosses were disappointed with Hernández. They would have expected more gratitude and identification with the club, after they stood by him and offered him a new deal despite his ACL injury.

Certainly, Bayern Munich should feel a little scorned by Hernandez, though it is unclear why anyone thought he would be a Bavarian lifer. Regardless, Dreesen made up his mind to get the sale process started as soon as Hernandez made it clear he wanted out of Bayern Munich. The CEO sees no reason to keep paying anyone who does not want to be in Bavaria:

Dreesen did not hesitate to open negotiations with PSG when it became clear Lucas wanted to leave. The new CEO led the talks and insisted on the €50m fee, which he will now get - including add-ons - and will directly be reinvested on Kim Min-jae. Bayern will now replace Hernández without conceding a financial loss and at the same time follow the path they have set for themselves: instead of ‘mercenaries’, the bosses want more players who are 100% head and heart with FC Bayern.

These days, that is far easier said than done, but kudos to Bayern Munich for taking a run at trying to focus on players who fit the club’s mentality. As for that other Frenchman who wants out, Benjamin Pavard, Dreesen will help grease that pathway as well:

Following the same route, Bayern will also let Benjamin Pavard go. The Frenchman submitted a transfer request in May, although Tuchel tried very hard to keep him. From Bayern’s point of view, the same principle applies - players who want to leave won’t be kept.

Bayern Munich is losing two great players (so far), but the club is trying to evolve, while keeping the same base principles. It won’t be easy, but a club’s “got to have a code.”