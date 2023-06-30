Daily Schmankerl: Did Bayern Munich shoot down another Chelsea player?; Who else is getting “rich” from Lucas Hernandez’s move to PSG?; Mason Mount headed to Manchester United; Arsenal’s Kai Havertz says goodbye; and MORE!

Bayern Munich was offered the opportunity to sign Chelsea FC defender Wesley Fofana, but the Bavarians are not interested:

Bayern Munich have turned down the chance to sign Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana this summer, according to reports in Germany. The Bundesliga champions are in the market for a new central defender this summer and have reportedly agreed personal terms with Napoli‘s Kim Min-Jae. The South Korea international, who is also on Manchester United’s shortlist, has a €50 million (£43.2m) release clause in his contract with Napoli which becomes active in July. Bayern have been exploring alternative options and according to Sport1, Fofana was offered to the German club for the summer window. However, despite Thomas Tuchel being a huge admirer of the France international, Bayern consider a deal for the Chelsea defender too expensive.

Atletico Madrid stands to make €3 million off of Bayern Munich’s sale of Lucas Hernandez to Paris Saint-Germain:

Atlético Madrid will receive around €3m from Lucas Hernández's transfer fee as they have a 5% sell-on clause [@marca] pic.twitter.com/UhRpg1LJNO — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) June 29, 2023

Bayern Munich seems to have its hands in just about everything right now when it comes to the summer transfer window.

The Bavarians are expected to be contenders for multiple players on the market in what could prove to be a make or break transfer window for Thomas Tuchel — and the club itself.

Let’s get to it! This is what we have on tap for this week’s episode:

The breakdown on what is going on with Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Harry Kane.

Bayern Munich has been consistently linked to Federico Chiesa, but what would need to happen for a move to go through and be successful.

Thomas Tuchel at odds with bosses over need for defensive midfielder?

Bayern Munich bosses frustrated with Alphonso Davies?

Bayern Munich’s center-back corps appears to be set. Is it good enough to win a Champions League title?

An ode to cargo shorts. Yeah, I am declaring war on my wife’s awful take.

Chelsea FC attacker Mason Mount is headed to Manchester United:

BREAKING: Manchester United agree £60m package deal for Mason Mount with Chelsea — it’s done, here we go! #MUFC



Personal terms agreed weeks ago and face to face talks between clubs made it clear: the agreement is done.



Mount becomes Utd player — they NEVER left the race. pic.twitter.com/tusESsyp2x — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023

Mount, of course, was one of the many Englishmen, who have been linked to Bayern Munich so far during this offseason.

Kai Havertz took to Twitter to thank Chelsea FC fans as he moves to Arsenal FC:

Dear @ChelseaFC,



I would have preferred for you to hear my thoughts on leaving Chelsea first from myself before my thoughts on me joining my new team. This isn’t my style and it upsets me that you had to hear of it in this way.



I write this letter with a heavy heart to all… pic.twitter.com/Irnppj9kSE — Kai Havertz (@kaihavertz29) June 28, 2023

Havertz is in a weird spot in his career. He is still so young, but can ill-afford to wallow in a “developmental” stage. At Arsenal, he is going to be expected to be good as a No. 8 on the left-side.

if not, the Gooners will surely let him know how they feel.

In this flagship episode of Bavarian Podcast Works, Tom and Rayyan (known on the site as CCyler) discuss:

The two signings; Laimer & Guerreiro.

Can Laimer play as a number 6, or is that not his strong suit?

Where Guerreiro will best fit in the squad, tactically speaking.

Kim Min-jae’s expected arrival from SSC Napoli to replace Lucas Hernandez.

Will Tuchel start to use a back three system more often?

Bayern’s plethora of center-backs vs. wide backs.

All of the strikers linked with Bayern.

Realistic percentage chances Harry Kane will leave Tottenham for Bayern.

Bayern’s goalkeeping situation with Tapalovic set to return.

Manchester City wants quite a few players it seems...and now could be after Paris Saint-Germain outside-back Achraf Hakimi:

Manchester City want to bring PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi to the Etihad this summer and are prepared to pay a premium to secure his signature.

With Mason Mount in tow, Manchester United will not break the bank for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani:

Manchester United are refusing to be held to ransom over a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, who the Bundesliga club want £86m for.