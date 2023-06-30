Report: Bayern Munich doesn’t want to sell Ryan Gravenberch

Bayern Munich’s central midfield looks set for a major makeover this transfer window. Where will that leave vaunted prospect Ryan Gravenberch? Per a report from Tz, captured via @iMiaSanMia, the 21-year-old Dutch wonderkid is still valued by the club, who hope to keep him:

Ryan Gravenberch’s name has so far not been discussed at Bayern’s transfer meetings. The club’s position remains unchanged as of now - they don’t want to sell him. He should stay and develop at Bayern. The player, meanwhile, wants to play regularly [@mano_bonke, @kessler_philipp] Gravenberch has complained about the lack of game time, not only in interviews but also internally. He’s aware that competition next season will get even bigger. Gravenberch is monitoring Bayern’s transfer activities closely, with Tuchel targeting another midfielder. Gravenberch is not short of suitors, like Liverpool. It’s not completely ruled out that by the end of the transfer window, when the squad has been formed, Bayern would be willing to listen to offers if Gravenberch remains unhappy, in order to keep a healthy team atmosphere.

BFW Analysis

Gravenberch looks as good as gone — it’s only a matter of time. Although he’s a prodigious talent with an extremely bright future, he’s not a six, and his defensive deficiencies were reportedly the reason he couldn’t get on the field more under Julian Nagelsmann.

Under Thomas Tuchel, little looks set to change. Tuchel continues to search for a new number six, and meanwhile, the club’s bevy of eights is getting awfully crowded now that Joshua Kimmich is set to join them. The summer’s free transfers, Konrad Laimer, Raphäel Guerreiro, are both more established Bundesliga veterans who could be higher in the pecking order, and their versatility in different positions could also help them get off the bench before Gravenberch.

The hesitancy so far? The Bavarians are probably holding out for value. Gravenberch’s discontented status is far from ideal, and so is dealing him away just a year after acquiring him. It will be a pity for the club, as Gravenberch might have developed into a highly prized and expensive prospect with more seasoning.

So while Bayern can talk about wanting to keep him, and Gravenberch can talk about wanting to say, there seems to be little reason for either party to continue. Once the dust settles this transfer window, and it might be relatively early, Bayern should have the clarity they need to listen to offers.

