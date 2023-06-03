Report: Bayern Munich could be “very close” to Randal Kolo Muani, but Frenchman could stay with Eintracht Frankfurt anyway

Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto detailed a communication from his colleague, Sergio Santos, which stated that Bayern Munich is “very close” to working out a deal for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Lately, most of the focus has been on Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović, but the Serbian striker was — allegedly — not even discussed at the club’s squad planning meeting earlier in the week.

Is Bayern Munich now moving on to Kolo Muani? Can the Bavarians outduel Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, and Manchester United for the Eintracht Frankfurt star?

Let’s see what Moretto and Santos have to say:

My colleague Sergio Santos wrote to me, explaining that Bayern Munich is very close to Eintracht’s jewel Randal Kolo Muani. The parties are negotiating intensely and the operation should be around 100 million. As far as we know, Bayern Munich wants a proven young striker who knows the Bundesliga, because he can’t go wrong with a goalscorer. The agreement is not closed, but it is progressing at a good pace. Europe has set its sights on Randal: PSG, Manchester United, Real Madrid. But Bayern is accelerating at the moment. Eintracht, for their part, will try to keep him for another year, but it will be very difficult.

As Moretto note, there is some speculation that Kolo Muani could even stay with Eintracht Frankfurt for another year. 90Min.com release a report stating just that:

Randal Kolo Muani has hinted he could stay at Eintracht Frankfurt this summer, despite clubs like Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich showing interest in the Frenchman. Frankfurt initially had no intention of selling the player, but chief executive Axel Hallmann later stated it would take an offer ‘different than €90m, more than this’. Even then, Hallmann said Kolo Muani staying put would be the ‘absolutely ideal scenario’. Now, Kolo Muani himself has spoken about his future and isn’t itching for a transfer.

It appears the situation is wide open for Kolo Muani and Bayern Munich might have to bide its time until the Frenchman decides what he wants to do.