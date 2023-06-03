Breaking: Bavarian Podcast Works is up for an award, and we need YOUR help Bayern Munich fans

BIG NEWS!

Bavarian Podcast Works has been nominated for the 2023 edition of the World Soccer Talk — Best Club Podcast Award. In case you missed it, this is the second time BPW has been nominated for this award, the last time being in 2022.

Last year, thanks to the incredible help from the entire Bayern Munich community, we were able to secure the award despite stern competition from some really well known brands in the club podcast sphere. It was a proud moment for the entire team, and we really couldn’t have done it without some incredible support.

So let’s do it AGAIN.

At the time of writing, BPW trails The Anfield Wrap by 12%, but it’s definitely a gap we can make up in time. Voting ends on June 30, 2023 at midnight ET.

Click on THIS LINK to go vote for us, and please share this news as much as you can with like-minded Bayern Munich fans. We’re the only Bundesliga podcast represented in the voting, and it would be immensely validating for our entire team if we could band together and win this once again.

VOTE NOW!

(Direct Link: https://worldsoccertalk.com/best-club-podcast-2023-world-soccer-talk-awards)