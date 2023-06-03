Bayern Munich could still make a play for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo

With so much upheaval on the Bayern Munich backline potentially happening this summer, the Bavarians might actually look to a familiar face to help stabilize things: Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo.

Cancelo spent the second half of the season loan in Bavaria and numerous reports indicated that he could return to his parent club before being sold to one of a list of possible suitors. In the past few days at Bayern Munich, things have changed, however.

Lucas Hernandez is close to a deal with Paris Saint-Germain, Benjamin Pavard has informed the club he would like to leave, Thomas Tuchel is calling for a ball-playing center-back to be brought in, Alphonso Davies’ future is at least somewhat in doubt, and the backline is in a general state of flux overall.

Now, the return of Cancelo has not been completely ruled out — if Manchester City lowers its asking price — per Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Bayern will continue to monitor how João Cancelo’s price will develop in the next weeks. Should Manchester City lower the asking price significantly (€30-40m), then Bayern will at least consider this option.

Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, and FC Barcelona have all been linked to Cancelo, so procuring him will not be easy for the Bavarians.