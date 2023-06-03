In Thomas Tuchel’s doghouse, Leon Goretzka might have played his last game for Bayern Munich

The future for midfielder Leon Goretzka at Bayern Munich is extremely cloudy.

Thomas Tuchel is reportedly “not the biggest fan” of the Germany international and the club is doing just about everything it can to woo West Ham United defensive midfielder Declan Rice to Bavaria.

For Goretzka, the situation is tenuous at best — especially because the 28-year-old does not want to risk losing playing time ahead of the 2024 European Championship per Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Although he wants to stay in Munich, Thomas Tuchel is not the biggest fan of Leon Goretzka. If Declan Rice joins the club, then Goretzka could consider his options with a view to Euro 2024, as he needs to play regularly.

Goretzka’s future truly is in the balance and he will have to weigh just what he wants to do. If Bayern Munich is that serious about its rumored pursuit of Rice, and if Joshua Kimmich is going to slide into the No. 8 position, it could leave Goretzka in a spot where he has no other choice but to leave Bavaria in order to keep himself best positioned for the German national team.

If he does have to leave, Goretzka is rumored to have interest from Liverpool FC.