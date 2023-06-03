 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST REMINDER! The Weekend Warm-up Podcast is BACK! Get our thoughts on Bayern Munich's title, the executive fallout, and the upcoming insanity for the summer transfer window! Click here to listen on Spotify!

Filed under:

Report: Sadio Mané is first on list of transfer candidates at Bayern Munich

Thomas Tuchel simply likes other Bayern Munich players better.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v 1. FFC Turbine Potsdam - FLYERALARM Frauen-Bundesliga Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel is planning to have Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman, and Leroy Sané as part of his attack for the 2023/24 season.

Sadio Mané, however, is allegedly on the outside, looking in and could be sold this summer:

With Coman, Gnabry and Sané all in Tuchel’s plans, Sadio Mané is the first candidate for sale in attack. The Senegalese wants to stay and fight for his spot, but Bayern are hoping to convince him to leave in order to reinvest in attack.

Mané’s subpar performances and his off-the-field distractions probably caused him not to endear himself to his new boss. Selling the former Liverpool FC star will not be easy, however, as his salary (which is rumored to be as high as €22 million) could make him unattractive to many bidders.

Meanwhile, Gnabry, who is drawing transfer interest from Arsenal FC, did himself well by putting together a few strong weeks at the end of the season:

Serge Gnabry has got credit with Thomas Tuchel for his performances at the end of the season. Gnabry is currently in the coach’s plans.

A rotation of Gnabry, Sané, and Coman at wing should do well for Tuchel and could be a benefit. With Jamal Musiala’s ability to slide out to the wing, there is no real need for the Bavarians to spend on a replacement for Mané if they can actually sell the 31-year-old. That money could be applied to fill another need on the roster.

With a striker, a defensive midfielder, and a center-back already on Tuchel’s transfer agenda, cutting back costs on a fourth winger might be a welcomed proposition.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works