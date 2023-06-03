Report: Thomas Tuchel unhappy with center-backs; Dayot Upamecano could be on hot seat at Bayern Munich

With Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard both set to leave Bayern Munich this summer, most fans still feel secure in knowing that Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano will be back to man the backline.

Thomas Tuchel, however, does not share that kind of optimism.

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Tuchel was not pleased with the build-up play from his center-backs and will be pushing the club to sign a “ball playing” center-back this summer:

Thomas Tuchel is unhappy with the quality of the build-up play from the centre-backs. The opinion is that Bayern’s centre-backs are good and aggressive off the ball, but not world-class on the ball, hence the considerations of signing a top ball playing centre-back.

This could be very bad news for Dayot Upamecano, whose second half of the season left a lot to be desired. Upamecano struggled with his positioning, got beat in too many key situations, and was careless with the ball at times.

De Ligt was one of the team’s few players who had what would be considered an excellent season. Should Tuchel get his wish, though, De Ligt might have to get used to yet another defensive partner for next season — or worse, hit the bench himself.