Report: Bayern Munich ready to break the bank for West Ham’s Declan Rice

According to a report from Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is going all-in on West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice.

Not only is Bayern Munich going to pay the rumored nine-figure transfer fee to West Ham, but Rice might actually be considering the move to Germany, which is contrary to what some other reports have stated:

Declan Rice and his family are informed that Bayern are preparing for potential negotiations with West Ham after the Conference League final. Bayern will be ready to submit a ‘top offer’ for the midfielder. The club wants to fulfill Tuchel’s wish. Bayern respect Rice’s wish to focus on the final before making a decision on his future. The meeting between (Thomas) Tuchel/(Hasan) Salihamidžić/(Marco) Neppe and Rice left a positive impression on everyone involved. Rice can well imagine a move to Munich.

How serious is Rice about a potential move to Germany? Well, Bayern Munich is buying in that the 24-year-old is seriously considering the move:

Despite reports from England that Rice prefers to stay in London, Bayern believe in their chances. The meeting with the player gave Tuchel and the club confidence. Bayern would be willing to meet West Ham’s asking price of around €100m.

Arsenal FC and Manchester United are both ready to buy Rice as well, but Bayern Munich is hoping to outduel the Premier League clubs for the England international.