Change of heart? Bayern Munich could loan out Mathys Tel

According to a report from Sport1 journalist Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the ripples from Bayern Munich’s sacking of sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić are still being felt.

The roster was built in Salihamidžić’s vision, but that same line of thinking is not necessarily shared by manager Thomas Tuchel. Salihamidžić was a massive fan of youngster Mathys Tel, but Tuchel might not see the need to have him on the roster next season. Because of that, rumors are circulating that Tel could be loaned away:

Mathys Tel’s situation has changed a bit after Salihamidžić’s dismissal and the Frenchman could still be loaned out this summer, as Tuchel has suggested a few weeks ago. The loan scenario was not an option under Salihamidžić, but Tuchel now has the power.

Tel did well for himself in his first campaign in Bavaria, but the club is seeking to bring in a new No. 9 — presumably someone not that much older than Tel. After spending €20 million on him last summer, Bayern Munich might want to drive up Tel’s value to see if he can become an asset that could double or triple in value, while also gaining some seasoning on loan with another club.

Despite his decent showing this season, Tel’s profile might not necessarily fit what Bayern Munich wants from a striker. There was even some speculation that he could eventually move to wing. Whatever happens, Bayern Munich’s decision on Tel will likely be driven by what happens on the club’s hunt for a striker during the summer transfer window.