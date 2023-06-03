Report: Dušan Vlahović not discussed at recent Bayern Munich squad planning meeting

If you are among the folks who want Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović at Bayern Munich, this probably will not be perceived as good news (if it is true).

According to Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl. Vlahović was not among the names brought up at a squad planning meeting earlier this week. This is a little surprising considering that Thomas Tuchel is reportedly pushing to get the Serbian striker:

Update ⚪️

Vlahovic: entgegen der Gerüchte war der Stürmer NICHT Teil der Kadergespräche am Mittwoch

Rice: positives Kennenlernen Mitte Mai, verhaltener Optimismus, aber große Konkurrenz

Hernandez: finanzstarkes, langfristiges Angebot von PSG, Bayern müsste zeitnah nachlegen — Tobi Altschäffl (@altobelli13) June 2, 2023

Updates Vlahović: Contrary to rumours, the striker was NOT part of Wednesday’s squad talks Rice: positive meeting in mid-May, cautious optimism, but great competition Hernandez: Financially strong, long-term offer from PSG, Bayern should follow up soon

While it was bad news about Vlahović and Lucas Hernandez, it was at least good news on West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice, who is reportedly seriously considering a move to Bayern Munich.

As for Vlahović, though, this does feel like it could be a smokescreen of sorts. We already know that Fabrizio Romano has been at odds with the German media on these reports and the Italian transfer expert has been steadfast in his reporting that Bayern Munich wants the 23-year-old.

Is this Bayern Munich exiting from the race...or is the club just laying low until it is time to pounce?