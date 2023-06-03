 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Report: Dušan Vlahović not discussed at recent Bayern Munich squad planning meeting

This could be bad news for some Bayern Munich fans.

By CSmith1919
/ new
Empoli FC v Juventus - Serie A Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images

If you are among the folks who want Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović at Bayern Munich, this probably will not be perceived as good news (if it is true).

According to Sport Bild journalist Tobi Altschäffl. Vlahović was not among the names brought up at a squad planning meeting earlier this week. This is a little surprising considering that Thomas Tuchel is reportedly pushing to get the Serbian striker:

Updates

Vlahović: Contrary to rumours, the striker was NOT part of Wednesday’s squad talks

Rice: positive meeting in mid-May, cautious optimism, but great competition

Hernandez: Financially strong, long-term offer from PSG, Bayern should follow up soon

While it was bad news about Vlahović and Lucas Hernandez, it was at least good news on West Ham defensive midfielder Declan Rice, who is reportedly seriously considering a move to Bayern Munich.

As for Vlahović, though, this does feel like it could be a smokescreen of sorts. We already know that Fabrizio Romano has been at odds with the German media on these reports and the Italian transfer expert has been steadfast in his reporting that Bayern Munich wants the 23-year-old.

Is this Bayern Munich exiting from the race...or is the club just laying low until it is time to pounce?

