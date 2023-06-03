Bayern Munich’s front office interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro

This is going to be a crucial summer transfer window for Bayern Munich in the wake of some front office and managerial changes. Julian Nagelsmann was replaced by Thomas Tuchel, Oliver Kahn was replaced to Jan-Christian Dreesen, and Hasan Salihamidzic still has not had someone fill his role of sporting director even though he was fired, but Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has stepped back into the club’s supervisory board.

Rummenigge has said that it will be a council of himself, Uli Hoeness, Tuchel and Dreesen that will talk about transfers until a new sporting director is found, and Tuchel has identified a striker and defensive midfielder as two positions he wants to address this window. However, there are now strong suggestions that both Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard could be leaving the club this summer, so Tuchel might need defensive reinforcements.

In what will likely spark more debate in the sphere of history where Bayern buy prominent players from Borussia Dortmund, Raphael Guerreiro’s name has been mentioned with a potential move to Bayern. The Rekordmeister will need at least one defender to come in if they wind up losing both Pavard and Hernandez and the Portuguese international could wind up being a perfect candidate.

Guerreiro’s contract with Dortmund expires this summer and the defender has spent the past seven seasons there after transferring from Lorient in Ligue 1 back in 2016. Per Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg, the Portuguese defender is 100% a realistic target that is internally being discussed amongst Bayern’s front office and board. It’s also been reported that he has already told some of his Dortmund teammates that he’s free to join Bayern and is considering doing so. He could follow in the footsteps of Mats Hummels, Robert Lewandowski, Mario Gotze, Torsten Frings, and Michael Rummenigge if he makes the jump from the Westfalenstadion to the Allianz Arena.

Per Transfermarkt, Guerreiro’s current market value is right around €20 million, and as a free agent, likely wouldn’t cause too much of a disruption for Bayern’s finances with his weekly and yearly wage bills.