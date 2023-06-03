Tottenham Hotspur show interest in a member of Bayern Munich’s hierarchy

Considering the number of sackings that have taken place in Bayern Munich of late, it is a miracle that Marco Neppe has hung on to his job. He has seen Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn lose their jobs but remains Bayern Munich’s technical director. However, Tottenham Hotspur from the Premier League might come calling!

This is not the first time that Neppe has been linked with a move away to Bayern and, after all, who could blame him after all the recent turmoil? He received a contract extension last year, however. Nonetheless, links to the North London club who finished in eighth in the Premier League have reappeared as reported by Tobi Altschäffl. Per Sportbild reporter, Altschäffl:

“Update Marco Neppe: Tottenham is actually interested in Bayern’s technical director, meanwhile there is a loose request. Nothing is decided, Neppe was part of the squad planning for the new season at FC Bayern yesterday.”

Interestingly, Sport1’s Kerry Hau is reporting that Neppe is still involved in Bayern Munich’s squad planning, despite having an uncertain future with the club (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Technical director Marco Neppe is still working on the squad planning for next season, even though his future beyond this summer is currently uncertain.

Considering all the changes at the club, it would not be a surprise to see Neppe leave. Neppe’s track record with Bayern has been good nonetheless and Bayern might not want to see him go to Spurs.

Related Marco Neppe set to stay at Bayern Munich after signing a new contract