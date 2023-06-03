RB Leipzig does not want to entertain the thought of Max Eberl at Bayern Munich

Max Eberl, the former long time sporting director of Bayern Munich’s ultimate Bundesliga problem, Borussia Mönchengladbach, and the current sporting director of RB Leipzig has attracted interest from the Bavarians recently as a candidate to fulfill the sporting director vacancy.

However, RB Leipzig aren’t having it! Leipzig bigwig Oliver Mintzlaff, per @iMiaSanMia, does not want to waste any time on it. Eberl only recently signed with Leipzig and Minztlaff feels that Eberl is happy in his new role. (Writer’s note: Why wouldn’t he be after the stress caused by the nature of the Marco Rose departure and the poor performances under his successor, Adi Hütter?) Mintzlaff also mentioned, per @iMiaSanMia, that “He [Eberl] appreciates working freely in a very pleasant environment.”

Bayern Munich would certainly not be a very pleasant environment in light of all the recent sackings and the return of duo Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. Eberl, having developed in Bayern’s youth academy, knows well about the competitive nature of the club. His familiarity with Bayern might have been a positive but it is unlikely that Eberl will move to Bayern.