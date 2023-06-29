 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bayern Munich’s dream of getting Pau Torres is dead

Bayern Munich might not have needed another defender anyway.

By CSmith1919
Villarreal CF v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Rumors were rampant that Bayern Munich wanted to bring in longtime transfer target Pau Torres this summer.

The Villarreal center-back is on the verge of inking a deal with Aston Villa and the recent stories that Bayern Munich wanted Torres to be an option as a left-footed center-back are likely all for naught.

Follow the timeline here from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano:

Romano provided more information a little bit later:

Romano added a confirmation:

Finally, the driving force behind Aston Villa’s move for Torres was manager Unai Emery:

Even with Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae expected to ink a deal with Bayern Munich any day, the Bavarians were expected to try and add a fourth, starting-caliber center-back to the mix with Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and the South Korean star.

Torres was mostly attractive to Bayern Munich because he is left-footed, which would differentiate him from the other center-backs on the roster. The Bavarians had a long-term interest in Torres that dated back at least two years, but if he is every play for the German Rekordmeister, it will have to be later in his career.

