Bayern Munich’s dream of getting Pau Torres is dead

Rumors were rampant that Bayern Munich wanted to bring in longtime transfer target Pau Torres this summer.
The Villarreal center-back is on the verge of inking a deal with Aston Villa and the recent stories that Bayern Munich wanted Torres to be an option as a left-footed center-back are likely all for naught.
Follow the timeline here from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano:
Aston Villa are advancing in talks to sign Pau Torres. Deal not completed yet but progressing to key stages between the two clubs. #AVFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023
Bayern decided to go for Kim as priority and Villa now pushing to sign Pau — as Unai Emery wants him. pic.twitter.com/W5UKX5hKiV
Romano provided more information a little bit later:
More on Pau Torres and Aston Villa. The negotiations are really accelerating — as revealed in the morning. Clubs close to reaching an agreement, talks are taking place right now. #AVFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023
Been told Unai Emery is really pushing to get the agreement done this week, asap. pic.twitter.com/wjrt1W9Zd4
Romano added a confirmation:
Pau Torres & Villa, as called earlier today ✅ #AVFC https://t.co/rLqhJk8Mtx— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023
Finally, the driving force behind Aston Villa’s move for Torres was manager Unai Emery:
Pau Torres to Aston Villa, here we go! Agreement in place — as revealed today Unai Emery wanted Pau to join this week and it’s gonna happen. #AVFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2023
Contract agreed, also medical being scheduled. Villa will pay way less than the release clause.
Big one for Emery & Villa. pic.twitter.com/uzg4RYUHAv
Even with Napoli center-back Kim Min-jae expected to ink a deal with Bayern Munich any day, the Bavarians were expected to try and add a fourth, starting-caliber center-back to the mix with Matthijs de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, and the South Korean star.
Torres was mostly attractive to Bayern Munich because he is left-footed, which would differentiate him from the other center-backs on the roster. The Bavarians had a long-term interest in Torres that dated back at least two years, but if he is every play for the German Rekordmeister, it will have to be later in his career.
