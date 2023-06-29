Is Bayern Munich shifting focus from Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane to Napoli’s Victor Osimhen?

According to a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (as captured by Football Italia), Bayern Munich might have shifted its focus to Napoi striker Victor Osimhen after Tottenham Hotspur rejected the club’s initial bid for Harry Kane:

Tottenham have rejected a €70m offer for the England international, demanding €90m, so Bayern Munich have put talks on hold and consider making an offer for Osimhen. Thursday’s printed edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport (page 14) claims the Bavarians are unwilling to match Napoli‘s €180m asking price but will offer more than €100m. Bayern would rather pay this fee for a 24-year-old striker than €90m for Kane, who will turn 30 on July 28. Talks between the club and the player’s entourage have already begun. It remains to be seen if it will be enough for Napoli, who have reportedly rejected a €100m offer from PSG. Liverpool are also interested in Osimhen.

The details of this particular report are a little sketchy at best. By all accounts, Osimhen will cost even more than Kane and some recent stories even indicate that Bayern Munich is ready to shell out €100 million for Kane...today.

The biggest obstacle in the pursuit of the Englishman is the willingness of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to sell the 29-year-old scoring machine. As for Osimhen, the links to Bayern Munich has been there for quite some time, but his price is expected to exceed what the Bavarians are willing to spend.