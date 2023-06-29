Breaking: Lucas Hernandez agrees deal with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich set to receive €48-€50 million euros

News just in: it looks like Bayern Munich and France center back Lucas Hernandez has agreed to sign for French giants Paris Saint-Germain. There was earlier news about Lucas being in Paris for his medical:

Lucas Hernández has traveled to Paris today to pass a medical check at PSG. Tomorrow, the Frenchman is expected to sign a 3-year contract with option for another year. The operation will close at around €50m. – Marca as captured by @iMiaSanMia

…but now it’s apparently a done deal. Bayern will get almost the fee that they wanted:

Lucas Hernández to PSG is a done deal. €48-50m fee including add-ons. The Frenchman is already in Paris – Fabrizio Romano as captured by @iMiaSanMia

This comes right after Bayern have agreed a deal with Napoli for Korean defender Kim Min-jae, whose arrival accelerated Lucas’ transfer to PSG. Things move quickly round these parts; will never forget his standout against PSG in 2021 (how ironic).