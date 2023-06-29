Report: Bayern Munich has €100 million limit on bid for Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane

What kind of price can be placed on the importance of truly replacing Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich?

According to Tz journalist Philipp Kessler, the answer is €100 million. The German media member issued a report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) that indicates that the Bavarians had a limit of €100 million on their bid for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. If Spurs chief executive Daniel Levy wants more, a deal might fall through:

The limit of what Bayern are willing to spend for Harry Kane is around €100m, though they’re hoping to reach an agreement with Tottenham for less than that. Bayern’s hope lies on Daniel Levy preferring to sell Kane abroad rather than to a Premier League rival.

Rightfully, Tottenham Hotspur will be reluctant to sell Kane for under €100 million or to a Premier League club. Ultimately, though, this could come down to a discussion between Kane and Levy.

Surely, Tottenham Hotspur will do everything in its power (and its bank account) to help ensure that Kane stays in England. However, the 29-year-old might want to give it a go abroad in hopes of winning the silverware that has eluded him for years now.

Can a nine-figure proposal from Bayern Munich get the job done?