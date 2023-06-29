Alexander Nübel’s agent says he wants out of Bayern Munich

Alexander Nübel is officially to be a Bayern Munich player again after his two-season loan spell at AS Monaco ends on June 30th. He and his agent, Stefan Backs had pushed hard to make the aforementioned loan deal happen after it became clear Nübel would not be getting enough minutes playing second fiddle to Manuel Neuer at Bayern. When he joined from Schalke 04, there was a stipulation in his contract that said he would play a certain number of matches for Bayern, which came nowhere close to materializing.

Now it should come as no surprise that Nübel’s agent has confirmed his client wants to leave Bayern during this summer’s transfer window.

“We’ve always said that it doesn’t make sense for Alex to come back to Bayern as long as Manuel Neuer is still there. He’s fit again now. That’s why I’m looking for a new club for Alex - one that will take him as far as possible,” Backs told t-online (per Sport1).

This affirmation from Backs comes just days after it was reported by Sport1’s Kerry Hau that Bayern was also actively planning on Nübel leaving the club this summer. Bayern are reportedly also trying to ensure that they can also secure a buy-back clause. But if none of that happens, another potential loan spell somewhere away from Bayern is possible, too.

Backs said that, for now, Nübel “has to play” and that it’s also their hope they can find a destination where there will be “the highest possible level of play, preferably the Champions League or Premier League.” AS Monaco missed out on that feat by finishing 6th in the Ligue 1 table behind Paris Saint-Germain Lens, Olympique Marseille, Rennes, and Lille, but Backs is still hopeful they can find a suitable destination for the keeper.

It’s clear that Thomas Tuchel is planning for Neuer being the number one keeper once he’s back fully fit this summer and it’s also still unclear whether or not Yann Sommer will stay or leave the club this summer. If the Swiss international winds up staying at least until the winter transfer window, that would not bode well at all for Nübel’s prospects for minutes.