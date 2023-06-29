Daniel Levy to play hardball with Bayern and hold Harry Kane hostage?

Bayern Munich has been flirting with the prospect of signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane for a while now. The superstar striker would undoubtedly be a massive statement signing, and would instantly elevate Bayern’s attack. A true no.9 is what the front line has been lacking, and Harry Kane would slot right into the void that has remained since Robert Lewandowski’s departure.

As with some other transfer targets, Kane is also Thomas Tuchel’s preferred choice of striker, and the board seems ready to fight for his signature. Personal terms have reportedly been agreed upon with the player, and it should only be a matter of finding the right transfer fee. This is easier said than done, however, since the Bayern management has the arduous task of negotiating with a certain Daniel Levy.

Spurs' Daniel Levy is going to make a deal for Harry Kane very difficult. He wants to keep the striker and dreams of Kane being a Tottenham player next season. Bayern are not giving up and will try again because they feel Kane is open to making the move happen

With only a year left in his contract, this wouldn’t be too complicated with any other club. However, Spurs chairman Levy is notorious for keeping hold of players despite desires for a change of scenery. If Kane really wishes to leave, it would definitely make sense for Spurs to cash in on him and collect a cool 90 million+ for the 30-year-old.

Levy would complicate things, however, since he’s the kind of person to keep Kane hostage for another year only to let him leave for free. He has proven to be extremely stubborn in the past, so this won’t be easy. There is a price for everything though, and even Levy might agree to a sale if the price is right.

Of course, Bayern’s camp are no slouches either and will have some leverage in negotiations, considering they’ve already agreed on personal terms. If successful, this move would make Bayern Munich instant Champions League contenders. Yes, they simply aren’t in that position at the moment, but Kane would change things.

Here’s to hoping the Bayern management pulls this off.