 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! The latest Flagship Show is here! CHECK IT OUT!

Filed under:

Daniel Levy to play hardball with Bayern and hold Harry Kane hostage?

Surprise surprise! One of the most difficult men to negotiate with in world football is going to do all it takes to keep his star player.

By Schnitzel01
/ new
Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
The Spurs chairman will do everything it takes to keep Kane in North London.
Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images

Bayern Munich has been flirting with the prospect of signing Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane for a while now. The superstar striker would undoubtedly be a massive statement signing, and would instantly elevate Bayern’s attack. A true no.9 is what the front line has been lacking, and Harry Kane would slot right into the void that has remained since Robert Lewandowski’s departure.

As with some other transfer targets, Kane is also Thomas Tuchel’s preferred choice of striker, and the board seems ready to fight for his signature. Personal terms have reportedly been agreed upon with the player, and it should only be a matter of finding the right transfer fee. This is easier said than done, however, since the Bayern management has the arduous task of negotiating with a certain Daniel Levy.

With only a year left in his contract, this wouldn’t be too complicated with any other club. However, Spurs chairman Levy is notorious for keeping hold of players despite desires for a change of scenery. If Kane really wishes to leave, it would definitely make sense for Spurs to cash in on him and collect a cool 90 million+ for the 30-year-old.

Levy would complicate things, however, since he’s the kind of person to keep Kane hostage for another year only to let him leave for free. He has proven to be extremely stubborn in the past, so this won’t be easy. There is a price for everything though, and even Levy might agree to a sale if the price is right.

Of course, Bayern’s camp are no slouches either and will have some leverage in negotiations, considering they’ve already agreed on personal terms. If successful, this move would make Bayern Munich instant Champions League contenders. Yes, they simply aren’t in that position at the moment, but Kane would change things.

Here’s to hoping the Bayern management pulls this off.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2023 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 256 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works